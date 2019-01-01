QQQ
Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Burgundy Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burgundy Technology (BTAQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burgundy Technology's (BTAQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burgundy Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Burgundy Technology (BTAQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Burgundy Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Burgundy Technology (BTAQW)?

A

The stock price for Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQW) is $0.031 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burgundy Technology (BTAQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Burgundy Technology.

Q

When is Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ:BTAQW) reporting earnings?

A

Burgundy Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Burgundy Technology (BTAQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burgundy Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Burgundy Technology (BTAQW) operate in?

A

Burgundy Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.