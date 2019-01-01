|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Burgundy Technology.
There is no analysis for Burgundy Technology
The stock price for Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQ) is $10.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Burgundy Technology.
Burgundy Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Burgundy Technology.
Burgundy Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.