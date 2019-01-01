PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk is a foreign bank that operates their business in one segment, financing using murabahah contract for the productive poor community. Its business units include BTPN Sinaya - a financing business unit, BTPN Purna Bakti - a business unit focusing to serve retirees, BTPN Mitra Usaha Rakyat - a business unit focusing on micro businesses, BTPN Mitra Bisnis - a business unit focusing on serving small and medium enterprises, BTPN Wow! - financial inclusiveness focusing on the unbanked segment, Jenius - a digital banking platform serving the consuming class segment, and the corporate business unit which focuses on serving national, multinational and Japanese companies.