PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk is a foreign bank that operates their business in one segment, financing using murabahah contract for the productive poor community. Its business units include BTPN Sinaya - a financing business unit, BTPN Purna Bakti - a business unit focusing to serve retirees, BTPN Mitra Usaha Rakyat - a business unit focusing on micro businesses, BTPN Mitra Bisnis - a business unit focusing on serving small and medium enterprises, BTPN Wow! - financial inclusiveness focusing on the unbanked segment, Jenius - a digital banking platform serving the consuming class segment, and the corporate business unit which focuses on serving national, multinational and Japanese companies.

Bank BTPN Syariah Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank BTPN Syariah (OTCGM: BTABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank BTPN Syariah's (BTABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank BTPN Syariah.

Q

What is the target price for Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank BTPN Syariah

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF)?

A

The stock price for Bank BTPN Syariah (OTCGM: BTABF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank BTPN Syariah.

Q

When is Bank BTPN Syariah (OTCGM:BTABF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank BTPN Syariah does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank BTPN Syariah.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank BTPN Syariah (BTABF) operate in?

A

Bank BTPN Syariah is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.