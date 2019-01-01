QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Star Opportunities Corp is a producer and supplier of environmentally friendly flooring and other components. The company uses products and materials made of wood which are used in the renovation and construction of office, commercial, retail space, and multi-unit dwellings. It serves architects, designers and real estate managers with traditional oak, maple, hickory and many other types of wood. The company markets its product to various organizations which include institutions, museums, churches, retail chains as well as individual homeowners.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Star Opportunities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Star Opportunities (OTCPK: BSTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Star Opportunities's (BSTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Star Opportunities.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Star Opportunities

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO)?

A

The stock price for Blue Star Opportunities (OTCPK: BSTO) is $0.0331 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:02:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Star Opportunities.

Q

When is Blue Star Opportunities (OTCPK:BSTO) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Star Opportunities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Star Opportunities.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Star Opportunities (BSTO) operate in?

A

Blue Star Opportunities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.