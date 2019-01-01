Blue Star Opportunities Corp is a producer and supplier of environmentally friendly flooring and other components. The company uses products and materials made of wood which are used in the renovation and construction of office, commercial, retail space, and multi-unit dwellings. It serves architects, designers and real estate managers with traditional oak, maple, hickory and many other types of wood. The company markets its product to various organizations which include institutions, museums, churches, retail chains as well as individual homeowners.