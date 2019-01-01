QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Boston Carriers Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates one dry bulk carrier vessel. The company, through its subsidiary own and operate a dry bulk vessel that is able to transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company operates in one business segment that is International Shipping Industry. The company's fleet consists of mv nikiforos.

Boston Carriers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boston Carriers (BSTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boston Carriers (OTCEM: BSTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Boston Carriers's (BSTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boston Carriers.

Q

What is the target price for Boston Carriers (BSTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boston Carriers

Q

Current Stock Price for Boston Carriers (BSTN)?

A

The stock price for Boston Carriers (OTCEM: BSTN) is $0.0012 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:59:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boston Carriers (BSTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boston Carriers.

Q

When is Boston Carriers (OTCEM:BSTN) reporting earnings?

A

Boston Carriers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boston Carriers (BSTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boston Carriers.

Q

What sector and industry does Boston Carriers (BSTN) operate in?

A

Boston Carriers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.