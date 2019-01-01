Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Inc is a United States-based company engaged in designing and manufacturing tactical flashlights with the Light-Emitting Diode and Digital Power Management chip technology. The company's products are used as a non-lethal means of defense for law enforcement, the military, and safety-minded citizens. Its products are used in police and military industry, outdoor adventures, water sports, fishing, flashlights, hunting and citizen safety and also provides related accessories.