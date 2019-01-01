Boustead Holdings Bhd is a conglomerate. The company operates in six segments. The plantation division primarily involves the planting of oil palm and processing of crude palm oil. The heavy industries division primarily involves shipbuilding, fabrication of offshore structures, and vessel restoration and maintenance. The Property and Industrial Division division primarily involves real estate development and leasing, as well as hotel operation. The pharmaceutical division manufactures, trades, and markets pharmaceutical products. The trading and industrial division operates a petrol station network and manufactures and trades building materials.