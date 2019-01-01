Cantech Holding Inc is a development stage immunotherapeutic-based technology company. Principally, it is focused on commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of cancer and various infectious diseases. Its Irreversible Pepsine Fraction (IPF) is a therapeutic platform technology that can be used to facilitate varieties of applications. The company's product consists of IMMUNE-THERAPEUTIC PROTEIN which is a therapeutic protein isolated from porsine pepsin and is irreversible, modified, and fractionated to the sequence IPF.