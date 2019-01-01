QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cantech Holding Inc is a development stage immunotherapeutic-based technology company. Principally, it is focused on commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of cancer and various infectious diseases. Its Irreversible Pepsine Fraction (IPF) is a therapeutic platform technology that can be used to facilitate varieties of applications. The company's product consists of IMMUNE-THERAPEUTIC PROTEIN which is a therapeutic protein isolated from porsine pepsin and is irreversible, modified, and fractionated to the sequence IPF.

Cantech Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cantech Holding (BSSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cantech Holding (OTCEM: BSSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cantech Holding's (BSSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cantech Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Cantech Holding (BSSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cantech Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Cantech Holding (BSSP)?

A

The stock price for Cantech Holding (OTCEM: BSSP) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:02:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cantech Holding (BSSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cantech Holding.

Q

When is Cantech Holding (OTCEM:BSSP) reporting earnings?

A

Cantech Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cantech Holding (BSSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cantech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Cantech Holding (BSSP) operate in?

A

Cantech Holding is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.