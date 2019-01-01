QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
46.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
122.4M
Outstanding
Greenwing Resources Ltd is a fully integrated green metals company with comprehensive exposure to graphite, advanced materials and lithium.

Greenwing Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenwing Resources (BSSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenwing Resources (OTCPK: BSSMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greenwing Resources's (BSSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenwing Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Greenwing Resources (BSSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenwing Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenwing Resources (BSSMF)?

A

The stock price for Greenwing Resources (OTCPK: BSSMF) is $0.38 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:52:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenwing Resources (BSSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenwing Resources.

Q

When is Greenwing Resources (OTCPK:BSSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenwing Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenwing Resources (BSSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenwing Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenwing Resources (BSSMF) operate in?

A

Greenwing Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.