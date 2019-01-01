PT Bumi Serpong Damai is a general real estate company. The company reports four segments: real estate, property, hotel, and others. Its real estate segment, which is engaged in the development of real estate properties, generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. PT Bumi's operations are centered in Indonesia. The company is developing Bumi Serpong Damai, which is a planned community in the Jakarta region. The community is intended to be fully self-sufficient in terms of infrastructure, health facilities, education, and recreation.