QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.08 - 16.08
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2398
Shares
104.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
PT Bumi Serpong Damai is a general real estate company. The company reports four segments: real estate, property, hotel, and others. Its real estate segment, which is engaged in the development of real estate properties, generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. PT Bumi's operations are centered in Indonesia. The company is developing Bumi Serpong Damai, which is a planned community in the Jakarta region. The community is intended to be fully self-sufficient in terms of infrastructure, health facilities, education, and recreation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bumi Serpong Damai Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bumi Serpong Damai (OTCPK: BSPDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bumi Serpong Damai's (BSPDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bumi Serpong Damai.

Q

What is the target price for Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bumi Serpong Damai

Q

Current Stock Price for Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY)?

A

The stock price for Bumi Serpong Damai (OTCPK: BSPDY) is $16.08 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 14:54:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 5, 2011.

Q

When is Bumi Serpong Damai (OTCPK:BSPDY) reporting earnings?

A

Bumi Serpong Damai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bumi Serpong Damai.

Q

What sector and industry does Bumi Serpong Damai (BSPDY) operate in?

A

Bumi Serpong Damai is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.