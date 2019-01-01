Bushveld Minerals Ltd is a low-cost, vertically integrated primary vanadium producer. With a diversified vanadium product portfolio serving the needs of the steel, energy and chemical sectors, the company participates in the entire vanadium value chain through its two main pillars namely Bushveld Vanadium, which mines and processes vanadium ore; and Bushveld Energy, an energy storage solutions provider. Bushveld Vanadium is targeting to materially grow its vanadium production whereas the Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, specifically Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.