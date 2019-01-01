Benesse Holdings Inc is a Japanese holding company that operates educational facilities, nursing homes, and child care services. The company's main segment operates elementary, junior high, and high schools across Japan. The company also provides course materials and exam preparation materials. In addition, Benesse Holdings operates branded preschools as well as nursing and elderly care facilities. Enrollment tuition in elementary and junior high schools provides the largest source of revenue for the company. Benesse Holdings also operates educational services in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.