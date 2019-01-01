QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.28 - 24.68
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
38.6
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Benesse Holdings Inc is a Japanese holding company that operates educational facilities, nursing homes, and child care services. The company's main segment operates elementary, junior high, and high schools across Japan. The company also provides course materials and exam preparation materials. In addition, Benesse Holdings operates branded preschools as well as nursing and elderly care facilities. Enrollment tuition in elementary and junior high schools provides the largest source of revenue for the company. Benesse Holdings also operates educational services in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.

Benesse Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benesse Holdings (BSEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benesse Holdings (OTCPK: BSEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benesse Holdings's (BSEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benesse Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Benesse Holdings (BSEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benesse Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Benesse Holdings (BSEFF)?

A

The stock price for Benesse Holdings (OTCPK: BSEFF) is $20.25 last updated Mon Dec 07 2020 14:46:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benesse Holdings (BSEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benesse Holdings.

Q

When is Benesse Holdings (OTCPK:BSEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Benesse Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benesse Holdings (BSEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benesse Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Benesse Holdings (BSEFF) operate in?

A

Benesse Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.