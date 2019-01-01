Fitvia Corp fos an innovation company that has emancipated from its roots of a resource and exploration company. It is in the business of creating patents, provisional patents, trademarks, and useful registered marks for clients. Additionally, it performs micro cap, small cap, and mid cap business valuations, feasibility reports, and applies accounting valuation principles. The company has experience in logistics and North American to South Asia import and export distribution networks. The company has expert staffing in IT, Game Apps, Logistics, Food, Home Building industries.