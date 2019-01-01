QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
30.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fitvia Corp fos an innovation company that has emancipated from its roots of a resource and exploration company. It is in the business of creating patents, provisional patents, trademarks, and useful registered marks for clients. Additionally, it performs micro cap, small cap, and mid cap business valuations, feasibility reports, and applies accounting valuation principles. The company has experience in logistics and North American to South Asia import and export distribution networks. The company has expert staffing in IT, Game Apps, Logistics, Food, Home Building industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fitvia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fitvia (BRZV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fitvia (OTCPK: BRZV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fitvia's (BRZV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fitvia.

Q

What is the target price for Fitvia (BRZV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fitvia

Q

Current Stock Price for Fitvia (BRZV)?

A

The stock price for Fitvia (OTCPK: BRZV) is $0.1389 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:34:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fitvia (BRZV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fitvia.

Q

When is Fitvia (OTCPK:BRZV) reporting earnings?

A

Fitvia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fitvia (BRZV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fitvia.

Q

What sector and industry does Fitvia (BRZV) operate in?

A

Fitvia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.