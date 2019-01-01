QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/76K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
235.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue River Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm explores copper and gold deposits. Its portfolio includes the following: Mazama Copper Project in Washington, U.S, and Castle Copper Project in Princeton, British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue River Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue River Resources (BRVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue River Resources (OTCPK: BRVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue River Resources's (BRVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue River Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Blue River Resources (BRVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue River Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue River Resources (BRVRF)?

A

The stock price for Blue River Resources (OTCPK: BRVRF) is $0.0078 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue River Resources (BRVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue River Resources.

Q

When is Blue River Resources (OTCPK:BRVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue River Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue River Resources (BRVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue River Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue River Resources (BRVRF) operate in?

A

Blue River Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.