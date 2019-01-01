Berentzen-Gruppe AG engages in the production and distribution of spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its products comprise liquors, brandies, vodka, lemonades, fruit juices, bio soft drinks, and mineral water. It operates through the Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems segments. The Spirits segment which generates majority revenue focuses on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The Non-Alcoholic Beverages segment produces and markets beverages such as soft drinks, juices, and water. Fresh Juice Systems develops, markets, distributes and sells fruit presses, oranges and filling containers.