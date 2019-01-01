QQQ
Berentzen-Gruppe AG engages in the production and distribution of spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its products comprise liquors, brandies, vodka, lemonades, fruit juices, bio soft drinks, and mineral water. It operates through the Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems segments. The Spirits segment which generates majority revenue focuses on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The Non-Alcoholic Beverages segment produces and markets beverages such as soft drinks, juices, and water. Fresh Juice Systems develops, markets, distributes and sells fruit presses, oranges and filling containers.

Berentzen-Gruppe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berentzen-Gruppe (OTCEM: BRTZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Berentzen-Gruppe's (BRTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berentzen-Gruppe.

Q

What is the target price for Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berentzen-Gruppe

Q

Current Stock Price for Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF)?

A

The stock price for Berentzen-Gruppe (OTCEM: BRTZF) is $7 last updated Mon Apr 12 2021 13:40:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berentzen-Gruppe.

Q

When is Berentzen-Gruppe (OTCEM:BRTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Berentzen-Gruppe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berentzen-Gruppe.

Q

What sector and industry does Berentzen-Gruppe (BRTZF) operate in?

A

Berentzen-Gruppe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.