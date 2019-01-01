|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brightec (OTCEM: BRTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brightec.
There is no analysis for Brightec
The stock price for Brightec (OTCEM: BRTE) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 15:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brightec.
Brightec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brightec.
Brightec is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.