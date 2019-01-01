QQQ
BrainsWay Ltd is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on advancing neuroscience to improve health and transform lives. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of noninvasive neurostimulation products using its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction. It derives revenues from the lease and sale of Deep TMS systems.

BrainsWay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrainsWay (BRSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrainsWay (OTCEM: BRSYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BrainsWay's (BRSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BrainsWay.

Q

What is the target price for BrainsWay (BRSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BrainsWay

Q

Current Stock Price for BrainsWay (BRSYF)?

A

The stock price for BrainsWay (OTCEM: BRSYF) is $3.75 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:42:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrainsWay (BRSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BrainsWay.

Q

When is BrainsWay (OTCEM:BRSYF) reporting earnings?

A

BrainsWay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BrainsWay (BRSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrainsWay.

Q

What sector and industry does BrainsWay (BRSYF) operate in?

A

BrainsWay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.