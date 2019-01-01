QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.88
Mkt Cap
156.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
88.6M
Outstanding
BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.

BerGenBio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BerGenBio (BRRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BerGenBio (OTCPK: BRRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BerGenBio's (BRRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BerGenBio.

Q

What is the target price for BerGenBio (BRRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BerGenBio

Q

Current Stock Price for BerGenBio (BRRGF)?

A

The stock price for BerGenBio (OTCPK: BRRGF) is $1.77 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 17:26:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BerGenBio (BRRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BerGenBio.

Q

When is BerGenBio (OTCPK:BRRGF) reporting earnings?

A

BerGenBio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BerGenBio (BRRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BerGenBio.

Q

What sector and industry does BerGenBio (BRRGF) operate in?

A

BerGenBio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.