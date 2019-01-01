Borqs Technologies Inc operates as a software development company. It is engaged in software, development services, and products providing customizable, differentiated, and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. The company's segments include Yuantel and Connected Solution. Borqs derives most of its revenues from its Connected Solution which includes Software and Hardware. Its geographical segments include China, India, the United States, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of the revenue comes from India.