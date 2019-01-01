QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Borqs Technologies Inc operates as a software development company. It is engaged in software, development services, and products providing customizable, differentiated, and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. The company's segments include Yuantel and Connected Solution. Borqs derives most of its revenues from its Connected Solution which includes Software and Hardware. Its geographical segments include China, India, the United States, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of the revenue comes from India.

Borqs Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borqs Technologies (BRQSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borqs Technologies (OTC: BRQSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Borqs Technologies's (BRQSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Borqs Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Borqs Technologies (BRQSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Borqs Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Borqs Technologies (BRQSW)?

A

The stock price for Borqs Technologies (OTC: BRQSW) is $0.037 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:46:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borqs Technologies (BRQSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borqs Technologies.

Q

When is Borqs Technologies (OTC:BRQSW) reporting earnings?

A

Borqs Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Borqs Technologies (BRQSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borqs Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Borqs Technologies (BRQSW) operate in?

A

Borqs Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTC.