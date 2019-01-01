QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

B. Riley Principal 150 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B. Riley Principal 150 (NASDAQ: BRPMU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B. Riley Principal 150's (BRPMU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B. Riley Principal 150.

Q

What is the target price for B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B. Riley Principal 150

Q

Current Stock Price for B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU)?

A

The stock price for B. Riley Principal 150 (NASDAQ: BRPMU) is $10.1201 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:57:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for B. Riley Principal 150.

Q

When is B. Riley Principal 150 (NASDAQ:BRPMU) reporting earnings?

A

B. Riley Principal 150 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B. Riley Principal 150.

Q

What sector and industry does B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU) operate in?

A

B. Riley Principal 150 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.