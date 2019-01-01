Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.