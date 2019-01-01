Brookfield Office Properties Inc is a real estate investment firm. It acts as owner, operator, and developer of office and multifamily assets. The office property division defines the skylines of dynamic cities around the world, including gateway cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney and the multifamily business owns, develops, renovates and manages approximately 40,000 high-quality rental apartment buildings in supply constrained markets of major cities such as New York and London, as well as high growth markets in the suburban U.S. In addition, it caters to tenants in financial services, government, and energy and resource sectors.