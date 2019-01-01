QQQ
Bare Metal Standard Inc provides kitchen exhaust cleaning services in the United States. The company offers its services through its franchises. The company also provides training and consulting services to its franchisees and also generates revenue from that along with the revenue generated from the royalties, equipment sales, and other service revenue.

Bare Metal Standard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bare Metal Standard (BRMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bare Metal Standard (OTCEM: BRMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bare Metal Standard's (BRMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bare Metal Standard.

Q

What is the target price for Bare Metal Standard (BRMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bare Metal Standard

Q

Current Stock Price for Bare Metal Standard (BRMT)?

A

The stock price for Bare Metal Standard (OTCEM: BRMT) is $0.101 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 18:46:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bare Metal Standard (BRMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bare Metal Standard.

Q

When is Bare Metal Standard (OTCEM:BRMT) reporting earnings?

A

Bare Metal Standard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bare Metal Standard (BRMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bare Metal Standard.

Q

What sector and industry does Bare Metal Standard (BRMT) operate in?

A

Bare Metal Standard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.