QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.46 - 4.71
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
40.24
EPS
0.14
Shares
414.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
BR Malls Participacoes SA is a shopping mall service provider in Brazil. The company primarily invests in and develops shopping malls and car parking operations. It specializes in administrating shopping malls, leasing their spaces, managing commercial developments and facilitating leasing processes of real estate properties. The company generates the majority of its revenue from leasing out mall space to retailers. The company operates exclusively in Brazil and has large exposure to the middle-class retail segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BR Malls Participacoes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BR Malls Participacoes (OTCPK: BRMSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BR Malls Participacoes's (BRMSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BR Malls Participacoes.

Q

What is the target price for BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BR Malls Participacoes

Q

Current Stock Price for BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY)?

A

The stock price for BR Malls Participacoes (OTCPK: BRMSY) is $3.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:34:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is BR Malls Participacoes (OTCPK:BRMSY) reporting earnings?

A

BR Malls Participacoes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BR Malls Participacoes.

Q

What sector and industry does BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) operate in?

A

BR Malls Participacoes is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.