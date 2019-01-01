|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLIU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brilliant Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Brilliant Acquisition
The stock price for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLIU) is $10.66 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Acquisition.
Brilliant Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Acquisition.
Brilliant Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.