Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 4:17PM

Brilliant Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLIU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brilliant Acquisition's (BRLIU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brilliant Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU)?

A

The stock price for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLIU) is $10.66 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

When is Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRLIU) reporting earnings?

A

Brilliant Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) operate in?

A

Brilliant Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.