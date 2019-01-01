QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Dominion Lending Centres Inc is a mortgage company. The DLC group operates through three main subsidiaries, Dominion Lending Centres, Mortgage Centre Canada and Mortgage Architects and has operations in all 13 provinces and territories. The group's extensive network includes 6,000 agents and over 500 locations.

Analyst Ratings

Dominion Lending Centres Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK: BRLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dominion Lending Centres's (BRLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dominion Lending Centres.

Q

What is the target price for Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dominion Lending Centres

Q

Current Stock Price for Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF)?

A

The stock price for Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK: BRLGF) is $3.03 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:49:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK:BRLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Dominion Lending Centres does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dominion Lending Centres.

Q

What sector and industry does Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) operate in?

A

Dominion Lending Centres is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.