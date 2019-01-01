British Land Co PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and develops a portfolio of properties across the United Kingdom. The REIT categorizes its portfolio into three types: Offices, Retail, and Canada Water. The retail and leisure portfolio, which accounts for approximately half of total assets, consists of retail stores, shopping centers, and leisure venues. The offices and residential portfolio focuses on offices and residential buildings in London and the West End region and also accounts for approximately half of the entire portfolio. Development, the remaining small portion of portfolio value, represents British Land's London-based development projects.