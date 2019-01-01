QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
British Land Co PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and develops a portfolio of properties across the United Kingdom. The REIT categorizes its portfolio into three types: Offices, Retail, and Canada Water. The retail and leisure portfolio, which accounts for approximately half of total assets, consists of retail stores, shopping centers, and leisure venues. The offices and residential portfolio focuses on offices and residential buildings in London and the West End region and also accounts for approximately half of the entire portfolio. Development, the remaining small portion of portfolio value, represents British Land's London-based development projects.

British Land Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy British Land Co (BRLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of British Land Co (OTCPK: BRLAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are British Land Co's (BRLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for British Land Co.

Q

What is the target price for British Land Co (BRLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for British Land Co

Q

Current Stock Price for British Land Co (BRLAF)?

A

The stock price for British Land Co (OTCPK: BRLAF) is $7.58 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does British Land Co (BRLAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is British Land Co (OTCPK:BRLAF) reporting earnings?

A

British Land Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is British Land Co (BRLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for British Land Co.

Q

What sector and industry does British Land Co (BRLAF) operate in?

A

British Land Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.