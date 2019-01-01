Brickworks is Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of bricks. The company was founded in 1934 by a group of leading Sydney brick manufacturers to survive the Great Depression. Over the years the company has diversified into roof tiles, pavers and precast concrete panels and has established a leading presence across all major states. Brickworks also holds a 26% interest in Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). Shareholder value has been created via the sale of surplus industrial land or transferring it to an industrial real estate trust joint venture with the Goodman Group. More recently, Brickworks has entered the U.S. brick market via targeted acquisitions aimed at consolidating a fragmented industry. To date, Brickworks has amassed a circa 9% share of the U.S. market.