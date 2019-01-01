QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.45/2.66%
52 Wk
17 - 18.45
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
37.84
Open
-
P/E
14.92
Shares
151.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brickworks is Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of bricks. The company was founded in 1934 by a group of leading Sydney brick manufacturers to survive the Great Depression. Over the years the company has diversified into roof tiles, pavers and precast concrete panels and has established a leading presence across all major states. Brickworks also holds a 26% interest in Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). Shareholder value has been created via the sale of surplus industrial land or transferring it to an industrial real estate trust joint venture with the Goodman Group. More recently, Brickworks has entered the U.S. brick market via targeted acquisitions aimed at consolidating a fragmented industry. To date, Brickworks has amassed a circa 9% share of the U.S. market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brickworks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brickworks (BRKWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brickworks (OTCPK: BRKWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brickworks's (BRKWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brickworks.

Q

What is the target price for Brickworks (BRKWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brickworks

Q

Current Stock Price for Brickworks (BRKWF)?

A

The stock price for Brickworks (OTCPK: BRKWF) is $17 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:27:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brickworks (BRKWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brickworks.

Q

When is Brickworks (OTCPK:BRKWF) reporting earnings?

A

Brickworks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brickworks (BRKWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brickworks.

Q

What sector and industry does Brickworks (BRKWF) operate in?

A

Brickworks is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.