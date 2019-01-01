Broke Out Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling street-ware and gym fitness apparel. The company holds an interest in Megapps Ventures Inc (Megapps) which is a software company specialized in the development of mobile apps and games. Megapps operates primarily in the computer or software applications industry and specifically in the development of Android and iOS apps for mobile devices. It owns approximately thirty-one mobile device applications that it makes available to the market through the Google Play Store and Apple store. It generates revenue from selling certain applications in the App Stores and from displaying advertisements in certain applications.