There is no Press for this Ticker
Broke Out Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling street-ware and gym fitness apparel. The company holds an interest in Megapps Ventures Inc (Megapps) which is a software company specialized in the development of mobile apps and games. Megapps operates primarily in the computer or software applications industry and specifically in the development of Android and iOS apps for mobile devices. It owns approximately thirty-one mobile device applications that it makes available to the market through the Google Play Store and Apple store. It generates revenue from selling certain applications in the App Stores and from displaying advertisements in certain applications.

Analyst Ratings

Broke Out Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broke Out (BRKO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broke Out (OTCEM: BRKO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broke Out's (BRKO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Broke Out.

Q

What is the target price for Broke Out (BRKO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broke Out

Q

Current Stock Price for Broke Out (BRKO)?

A

The stock price for Broke Out (OTCEM: BRKO) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:48:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broke Out (BRKO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broke Out.

Q

When is Broke Out (OTCEM:BRKO) reporting earnings?

A

Broke Out does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Broke Out (BRKO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broke Out.

Q

What sector and industry does Broke Out (BRKO) operate in?

A

Broke Out is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.