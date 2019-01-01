QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.01/2.53%
52 Wk
0.57 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
197.6M
Payout Ratio
11.21
Open
-
P/E
5.04
EPS
0.46
Shares
346.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bergs Timber AB is engaged in the production and sale of sawn and processed timber products. The company manufactures gardening products, windows, doors and prefabricate houses, and a facility for rot-proofing wood in Sweden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bergs Timber Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bergs Timber (BRGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bergs Timber (OTCPK: BRGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bergs Timber's (BRGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bergs Timber.

Q

What is the target price for Bergs Timber (BRGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bergs Timber

Q

Current Stock Price for Bergs Timber (BRGSF)?

A

The stock price for Bergs Timber (OTCPK: BRGSF) is $0.57 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:49:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bergs Timber (BRGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bergs Timber.

Q

When is Bergs Timber (OTCPK:BRGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Bergs Timber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bergs Timber (BRGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bergs Timber.

Q

What sector and industry does Bergs Timber (BRGSF) operate in?

A

Bergs Timber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.