BRF SA is an international producer of fresh and frozen protein foods. The firm's segments are In natura (poultry, pork, bovine, and other), Processed foods, and Other sales. The product portfolio includes marinated, frozen, whole and cut meat, specialty meats, portioned products, and frozen prepared entrees. The company also offers margarine, sweet specialties, sandwiches, mayonnaise, and animal feed. Its most well-known brands are Sadia, Chester, Perdix, Paty, Perdigao, and Qualy. Internationally, the portfolio's leading brand is Sadia, which is present in multiple categories in Middle Eastern countries. Geographically, sales are distributed evenly between Brazil and international markets.

BRF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRF (BRFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRF (OTCPK: BRFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BRF's (BRFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BRF.

Q

What is the target price for BRF (BRFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BRF

Q

Current Stock Price for BRF (BRFFF)?

A

The stock price for BRF (OTCPK: BRFFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BRF (BRFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BRF.

Q

When is BRF (OTCPK:BRFFF) reporting earnings?

A

BRF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BRF (BRFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRF.

Q

What sector and industry does BRF (BRFFF) operate in?

A

BRF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.