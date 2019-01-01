Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is a renewable power generating company. It owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities is spread across North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates renewable power generating assets, which include conventional hydroelectric facilities and wind facilities located in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Its operations are segmented by the type of power generation Hydroelectric, Wind, solar, energy transition, and corporate, which includes Biomass and Co-gen with Hydroelectric and Wind further segmented by geography North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.