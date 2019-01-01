QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
mBank SA is a financial services group operating primarily in Poland, as well as the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Its primary business is retail, corporate, and investment banking, but the company also conducts leasing, factoring, and wealth management operations, among other financial services. The group offers insurance policies through a strategic partnership. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service, particularly in the development of its banking solutions. MBank SA considers corporate banking its strength, and its division caters to large, Polish foreign trade companies. MBank's growth strategy is historically organic as opposed to acquisitive.

mBank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy mBank (BREJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of mBank (OTCPK: BREJY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are mBank's (BREJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for mBank.

Q

What is the target price for mBank (BREJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for mBank

Q

Current Stock Price for mBank (BREJY)?

A

The stock price for mBank (OTCPK: BREJY) is $4.42 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 14:16:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does mBank (BREJY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for mBank.

Q

When is mBank (OTCPK:BREJY) reporting earnings?

A

mBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is mBank (BREJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for mBank.

Q

What sector and industry does mBank (BREJY) operate in?

A

mBank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.