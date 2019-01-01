mBank SA is a financial services group operating primarily in Poland, as well as the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Its primary business is retail, corporate, and investment banking, but the company also conducts leasing, factoring, and wealth management operations, among other financial services. The group offers insurance policies through a strategic partnership. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service, particularly in the development of its banking solutions. MBank SA considers corporate banking its strength, and its division caters to large, Polish foreign trade companies. MBank's growth strategy is historically organic as opposed to acquisitive.