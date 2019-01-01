QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
226.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
23M
Outstanding
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Beard Energy Transition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beard Energy Transition (BRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beard Energy Transition (NYSE: BRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beard Energy Transition's (BRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beard Energy Transition.

Q

What is the target price for Beard Energy Transition (BRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beard Energy Transition (NYSE: BRD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 7, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.10 expecting BRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -78.71% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beard Energy Transition (BRD)?

A

The stock price for Beard Energy Transition (NYSE: BRD) is $9.865 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beard Energy Transition (BRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beard Energy Transition.

Q

When is Beard Energy Transition (NYSE:BRD) reporting earnings?

A

Beard Energy Transition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beard Energy Transition (BRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beard Energy Transition.

Q

What sector and industry does Beard Energy Transition (BRD) operate in?

A

Beard Energy Transition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.