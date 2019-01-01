Greenstone Resources Ltd formerly Barra Resources Ltd is a Western Australian engaged in the activity of gold, nickel and cobalt exploration and development. In addition, the company has an interest in the Mt Thirsty joint venture, which is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of cobalt and nickel in Western Australia. The company's other projects are Burbanks, Phillips Find and Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel projects. Geographically, the firm operates in Australia.