Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.8 - 4.07
Mkt Cap
376.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.92
Shares
99.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is a Brazil-based company, engaged in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities. Business activity of the firm is operated through the Real estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle rising, Cotton, and Other segments. The Grains segment is involved in the production and sale of soybean and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the company's subsidiaries. The Cattle Raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and the Other segment engages in other corporate activities.

Brasilagro - Cia Bras Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brasilagro - Cia Bras (OTCPK: BRCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brasilagro - Cia Bras's (BRCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brasilagro - Cia Bras.

Q

What is the target price for Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brasilagro - Cia Bras

Q

Current Stock Price for Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF)?

A

The stock price for Brasilagro - Cia Bras (OTCPK: BRCPF) is $3.8 last updated Thu Apr 29 2021 13:33:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brasilagro - Cia Bras.

Q

When is Brasilagro - Cia Bras (OTCPK:BRCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Brasilagro - Cia Bras does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brasilagro - Cia Bras.

Q

What sector and industry does Brasilagro - Cia Bras (BRCPF) operate in?

A

Brasilagro - Cia Bras is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.