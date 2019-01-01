Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is a Brazil-based company, engaged in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities. Business activity of the firm is operated through the Real estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle rising, Cotton, and Other segments. The Grains segment is involved in the production and sale of soybean and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the company's subsidiaries. The Cattle Raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and the Other segment engages in other corporate activities.