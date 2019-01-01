Brembo SpA is a manufacturer of brake discs and calipers for automobiles and motorcycles. The company produces brake systems under its own brand and for commercial vehicle manufacturers worldwide. In addition, to complete braking systems for motorcycles, the company also manufactures master cylinders and lightweight alloy wheels. In the aftermarket sales, Brembo offers spare parts, including brake discs, pads, drums, shoes, and hydraulic components. Brembo generates the majority of its sales in Europe and North America in the passenger car category.