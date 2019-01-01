Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company. Its operating segment includes Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment generates maximum revenue for the company. The product line of the company consists of signature series beer, barrel aged beer, pull tab series beer, seasonal beer, and cider beer among others.