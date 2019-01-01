QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Bravada International Ltd operates in the fashion and apparel industry. The company markets and distributes women's apparel, women's leg fashion, leggings, and bodysuits. It owns and operates World of Leggings retail stores.

Bravada International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bravada International (BRAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravada International (OTCPK: BRAV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravada International's (BRAV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravada International.

Q

What is the target price for Bravada International (BRAV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravada International

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravada International (BRAV)?

A

The stock price for Bravada International (OTCPK: BRAV) is $0.0023 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravada International (BRAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravada International.

Q

When is Bravada International (OTCPK:BRAV) reporting earnings?

A

Bravada International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravada International (BRAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravada International.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravada International (BRAV) operate in?

A

Bravada International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.