Bank of Africa, formerly Banque Marocaine Du Commerce Exterieur SA is a full-service commercial bank with operations in Morocco and neighboring countries in Africa but also in Europe, China, and Canada. It offers a range of financial services to individual, corporate, and professional clients, including banking, insurance, and asset management. Its products include accounts, credit cards, loans, and other savings and investment products. The bank focuses on developing its core business with stronger market penetration of small and medium-sized businesses and younger customers.