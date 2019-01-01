QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
4.01/5.18%
52 Wk
75.75 - 98.5
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
89.34
Open
-
P/E
17.62
EPS
-0.06
Shares
85.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is a universal cantonal, or Swiss government-owned bank. The Canton of Vaud, where the bank primarily operates, is BCV's majority shareholder and holds over two-thirds of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank's core businesses include retail banking, private banking, corporate banking, and asset management and trading. BCV's strategy emphasizes its local presence, with a focus on niche banking activities in the region offering potential growth and profitability as well as customer service. BCV's customer loan portfolio is heavily exposed toward the real estate and construction industry, at just under half of the overall loan portfolio. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, but it also generates substantial net fee and commission income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BCV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCV (BQCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCV (OTCGM: BQCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCV's (BQCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCV.

Q

What is the target price for BCV (BQCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCV

Q

Current Stock Price for BCV (BQCNF)?

A

The stock price for BCV (OTCGM: BQCNF) is $77.49 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 17:40:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCV (BQCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCV.

Q

When is BCV (OTCGM:BQCNF) reporting earnings?

A

BCV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCV (BQCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCV.

Q

What sector and industry does BCV (BQCNF) operate in?

A

BCV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.