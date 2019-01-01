QQQ
Bank Audi SAL is a Lebanon based international banking service provider. The company through its subsidiaries operates in more than 10 countries from Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. Its functions are rendered through four segments; Corporate and commercial, Retail and personal, Treasury and capital markets, and Group functions and head office. The bank provides loans, foreign exchange services, covers overdrafts, credit cards, transactions in capital markets, and investment management services to its customers. More than 50% of the revenues are generated through it's corporate and commercial, and retail and personal segment.

