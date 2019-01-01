Blue Prism Group PLC is a UK based software company. It specializes in the field of Robotic process automation (RPA). RPA enables blue-chip companies to create a digital workforce powered by the company's software robots to automate routine back-office clerical tasks. The company's software enables the automation of manual, rules-based, administrative processes to create a more agile, cost-effective and accurate back-office. The group operates across three regions, EMEA, The Americas, and APAC.