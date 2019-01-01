QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.28 - 28.85
Mkt Cap
341.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
43.13
Shares
12M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biofermin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, designated quasi-drugs, quasi-drugs, veterinary medicines, pesticides and other chemicals, cosmetics, medical equipment, foods, beverages, food additives, among others. Some of the company's products include Biofermin VC, Biofermin Pottery Intestinal Chewable, Biofermin constipation drug, Biofermin diarrheal stop, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biofermin Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biofermin Pharmaceutical (OTC: BPHMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biofermin Pharmaceutical's (BPHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biofermin Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biofermin Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF)?

A

The stock price for Biofermin Pharmaceutical (OTC: BPHMF) is $28.52 last updated Thu May 20 2021 17:41:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biofermin Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Biofermin Pharmaceutical (OTC:BPHMF) reporting earnings?

A

Biofermin Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biofermin Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Biofermin Pharmaceutical (BPHMF) operate in?

A

Biofermin Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.