Biofermin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, designated quasi-drugs, quasi-drugs, veterinary medicines, pesticides and other chemicals, cosmetics, medical equipment, foods, beverages, food additives, among others. Some of the company's products include Biofermin VC, Biofermin Pottery Intestinal Chewable, Biofermin constipation drug, Biofermin diarrheal stop, and others.