Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
VAR Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties.

Analyst Ratings

VAR Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy VAR Resources (BPCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VAR Resources (OTCEM: BPCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VAR Resources's (BPCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VAR Resources.

Q

What is the target price for VAR Resources (BPCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VAR Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for VAR Resources (BPCOF)?

A

The stock price for VAR Resources (OTCEM: BPCOF) is $0.1578 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 17:41:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VAR Resources (BPCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VAR Resources.

Q

When is VAR Resources (OTCEM:BPCOF) reporting earnings?

A

VAR Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VAR Resources (BPCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VAR Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does VAR Resources (BPCOF) operate in?

A

VAR Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.