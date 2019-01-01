QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
592.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Basware Oyj is engaged in the provision of cloud-based-solutions to organizations of all sizes. It is involved in the following business areas: Network services, Purchase to Pay, and e-invoicing Services. It provides networked purchase-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing and financing solutions to all enterprises. It offers e-invoicing services and software; accounts payable automation solutions; receiving and sending e-invoices; e-procurement, business consulting, scan and capture, and travel and expense management solutions. The firm also provides InvoiceReady, a purchase-to-pay solution; Basware Discount, a Web-based supply chain financing solution; and accounts receivable financing for suppliers. It primarily serves business process outsourcing providers and financial institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Basware Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basware (BOYJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basware (OTCGM: BOYJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Basware's (BOYJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basware.

Q

What is the target price for Basware (BOYJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Basware

Q

Current Stock Price for Basware (BOYJF)?

A

The stock price for Basware (OTCGM: BOYJF) is $41.01 last updated Tue Jul 21 2020 19:16:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basware (BOYJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basware.

Q

When is Basware (OTCGM:BOYJF) reporting earnings?

A

Basware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basware (BOYJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basware.

Q

What sector and industry does Basware (BOYJF) operate in?

A

Basware is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.