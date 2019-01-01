Basware Oyj is engaged in the provision of cloud-based-solutions to organizations of all sizes. It is involved in the following business areas: Network services, Purchase to Pay, and e-invoicing Services. It provides networked purchase-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing and financing solutions to all enterprises. It offers e-invoicing services and software; accounts payable automation solutions; receiving and sending e-invoices; e-procurement, business consulting, scan and capture, and travel and expense management solutions. The firm also provides InvoiceReady, a purchase-to-pay solution; Basware Discount, a Web-based supply chain financing solution; and accounts receivable financing for suppliers. It primarily serves business process outsourcing providers and financial institutions.