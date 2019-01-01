QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
56.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
709.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Boyaa Interactive International Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the development and operation of online card and board games through its subsidiaries. The company operates in two segments: Web-based games and Mobile games. Both are offered in various language versions in order to enable game players to play the games in different locations. It generates maximum revenue from Mobile games segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from PRC including Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boyaa Interactive Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boyaa Interactive Intl (OTCPK: BOYAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boyaa Interactive Intl's (BOYAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boyaa Interactive Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boyaa Interactive Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF)?

A

The stock price for Boyaa Interactive Intl (OTCPK: BOYAF) is $0.08 last updated Fri Jan 08 2021 18:17:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boyaa Interactive Intl.

Q

When is Boyaa Interactive Intl (OTCPK:BOYAF) reporting earnings?

A

Boyaa Interactive Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boyaa Interactive Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Boyaa Interactive Intl (BOYAF) operate in?

A

Boyaa Interactive Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.