Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
288.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
BoxScore Brands Inc is engaged in the creation, marketing and sales of food products that are distributed to the retail markets utilizing self-serve electronic kiosks throughout North America. The Company owns and operates kiosks and has partnered with numerous national consumer product companies to deliver customer retail experiences in automated "frictionless" settings. BoxScore Brands is a licensee of Major League Baseball Properties.

BoxScore Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BoxScore Brands (BOXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BoxScore Brands (OTCPK: BOXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BoxScore Brands's (BOXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BoxScore Brands.

Q

What is the target price for BoxScore Brands (BOXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BoxScore Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for BoxScore Brands (BOXS)?

A

The stock price for BoxScore Brands (OTCPK: BOXS) is $0.0091 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:42:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BoxScore Brands (BOXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BoxScore Brands.

Q

When is BoxScore Brands (OTCPK:BOXS) reporting earnings?

A

BoxScore Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BoxScore Brands (BOXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BoxScore Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does BoxScore Brands (BOXS) operate in?

A

BoxScore Brands is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.