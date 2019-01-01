QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
82.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BIO-UV Group is a manufacturer of ultraviolet (UV) water treatment equipment in France. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and concepts of disinfection by ultraviolet light (UV-C) adapted to the number of applications. The company offers products for disinfecting swimming pools and private and collective hot tubs, treating wastewater, producing drinking water, treating bilge water from ships and water from aquariums.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BIO-UV Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIO-UV Group (BOUVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIO-UV Group (OTCEM: BOUVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BIO-UV Group's (BOUVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BIO-UV Group.

Q

What is the target price for BIO-UV Group (BOUVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BIO-UV Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BIO-UV Group (BOUVF)?

A

The stock price for BIO-UV Group (OTCEM: BOUVF) is $8.51 last updated Tue Jan 19 2021 20:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIO-UV Group (BOUVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIO-UV Group.

Q

When is BIO-UV Group (OTCEM:BOUVF) reporting earnings?

A

BIO-UV Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BIO-UV Group (BOUVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIO-UV Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BIO-UV Group (BOUVF) operate in?

A

BIO-UV Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.