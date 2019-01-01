China Everbright Water Ltd provides water supply, waste water treatment, sludge treatment, and other environmental services. It designs, constructs, and operates water treatment plants, and extracts energy from water discharged by the plants to power air-conditioning for various buildings. Concession arrangements from various Chinese government authorities span multiple years, and allow the company to operate plants and charge users a fee for consumption. Under the arrangements, China Everbright is obligated to maintain the plants, and receives annual payments from the grantors. Raw materials and consumables are utilized by experienced technicians to repair and maintain facilities. Majority of sales and assets are generated and located in China.