China Everbright Water Ltd provides water supply, waste water treatment, sludge treatment, and other environmental services. It designs, constructs, and operates water treatment plants, and extracts energy from water discharged by the plants to power air-conditioning for various buildings. Concession arrangements from various Chinese government authorities span multiple years, and allow the company to operate plants and charge users a fee for consumption. Under the arrangements, China Everbright is obligated to maintain the plants, and receives annual payments from the grantors. Raw materials and consumables are utilized by experienced technicians to repair and maintain facilities. Majority of sales and assets are generated and located in China.

China Everbright Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Everbright Water (BOTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Everbright Water (OTCPK: BOTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Everbright Water's (BOTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Everbright Water.

Q

What is the target price for China Everbright Water (BOTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Everbright Water

Q

Current Stock Price for China Everbright Water (BOTRF)?

A

The stock price for China Everbright Water (OTCPK: BOTRF) is $0.2353 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:45:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Everbright Water (BOTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Everbright Water.

Q

When is China Everbright Water (OTCPK:BOTRF) reporting earnings?

A

China Everbright Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Everbright Water (BOTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Everbright Water.

Q

What sector and industry does China Everbright Water (BOTRF) operate in?

A

China Everbright Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.